LIVE: Farmers ask govt to convene Parliament session to repeal farm laws

Cyclone Burevi LIVE updates: Kerala on high alert; heavy rain in Tamil Nadu
Latest news LIVE: SC to resume hearing loan moratorium extension case today

Supreme Court will continue hearing pleas seeking an extension of the loan moratorium period and waiver of interest on interest. Stay tuned for Latest LIVE news updates.

New Delhi 

SUPREME COURT

Latest LIVE news updates: The Supreme Court will continue hearing pleas seeking an extension of the loan moratorium period and waiver of interest on interest on term loans in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Supreme Court is likely to hear 19 petitions challenging the constitutional validity of provisions relating to insolvency of personal guarantors under the IBC on Thursday.

A special NIA court, conducting trial in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, has directed all the seven accused, including BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur and Lt Col Prasad Purohit, to appear before it today.

Results of biennial election for 11 seats of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council will be declared today. The BJP, Samajwadi Party, Congress and teachers' associations are contesting the polls.

The Telangana government will be organizing the first ever state-led Assistive Technology Summit 2020 on December 3, the International Day for Disabled Persons.

First Published: Thu, December 03 2020. 06:34 IST

