Latest News LIVE updates: 8 UP cops killed in an encounter with criminals

At least eight Uttar Pradesh police personnel, including a deputy superintendent of police, were killed in an encounter with criminals in Kanpur, officials said today.
On the education front, a decision on NEET, JEE will be taken after the expert panel reviewing the situation to conduct medical and engineering entrance exams submits its report today.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to visit Ladakh today to take stock of India's military preparedness in the wake of a bitter border standoff with the Chinese troops in the region. He will be accompanied by Chief of Army Staff Gen M M Naravane.
Meanwhile, Union Power Minister R K Singh will discuss with his state counterparts a range of issues, including Chinese imports and the UDAY scheme, at a meeting today.
