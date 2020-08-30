JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Latest News LIVE: PM Modi to address nation through 'Mann Ki Baat' at 11 AM

Stay tuned with Business Standard for news LIVE updates

Topics
Today News | top news of the day | Narendra Modi

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Tiny URL Add to My Page Print

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Latest News LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation through his radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' at 11 am today. Earlier on August 18, Prime Minister Modi had asked people to share their inputs and ideas for the 68th edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann ki Baat'.

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to flag off first maiden 'Roll On Roll Off' (RORO) train between Bengaluru and Solapur in Maharashtra today at 9:15 am today. RORO trains consist of open flat wagon on which trucks with goods are loaded.

Stay tuned for the latest news of the day

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh