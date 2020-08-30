- At least 9 children dead from AES at Muzaffarpur hospital, 70 diagnosed
- Unlock 4: Noida Metro services to resume after five months from Sept 7
- Safdarjung Hospital to restore OPD services to normal timings from Sept 1
- Unlock 4: Delhi Metro to re-start services from Sept 7 in a graded manner
- Contactless frisking, restricted entry: CISF's plan for Delhi Metro
- ED says crackdown on online betting websites found Chinese involvement
- Trans-border tunnel constructed with knowledge, 'hand' of Pakistan: BSF IG
- ED raids firms running Chinese betting apps, freezes Rs 47 cr in 4 accounts
- India unlikely to participate in tri-services war game in Russia next month
- Cricketer Suresh Raina's 58-year old 'relative' killed in attack by robbers
Latest News LIVE: PM Modi to address nation through 'Mann Ki Baat' at 11 AM
Latest News LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation through his radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' at 11 am today. Earlier on August 18, Prime Minister Modi had asked people to share their inputs and ideas for the 68th edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann ki Baat'.
Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to flag off first maiden 'Roll On Roll Off' (RORO) train between Bengaluru and Solapur in Maharashtra today at 9:15 am today. RORO trains consist of open flat wagon on which trucks with goods are loaded.
