LIVE Karnataka Gram Panchayat election result 2020: Counting from 8 am

A total of 222,814 candidates were in the fray in Karnataka Gram Panchayat election. Stay tuned for Latest LIVE news updates.

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Latest live news updates: Counting of votes for 5,728 Gram Panchayats in Karnataka that went to the polls in two phases, will take place today from 8 am. As ballot papers were used in polls other than in Bidar district where EVMs were used, the announcement of results may get delayed, according to poll officials.

Elections were announced for a total of 91,339 seats in 5,728 Gram Panchayats of 226 talukas in the state, out of which candidates have been elected unopposed for 8,074 seats. Elections were held for 43,238 seats in the first phase on December 22, while voting took place for 39,378 seats in the second phase on December 27. A total of 2,22,814 candidates were in the fray.

In another news, President Ram Nath Kovind will virtually confer the Digital India Awards 2020 today via video conferencing. Digital India Awards honour exemplary initiatives and practices in digital governance.

Uttar Pradesh's minister for civil aviation Nand Gopal Gupta will visit the site of the upcoming Noida International Airport and review its work today.

