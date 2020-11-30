LIVE: PM Modi to interact with teams involved with developing Covid vaccine

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the teams involved in developing vaccines for coronavirus at Gennova Biopharma, Biological E, and Dr Reddy's, via video conferencing, today.
Earlier, on Saturday, PM Modi visited Serum Institute of India in Pune as part of efforts to get a first-hand perspective of the preparations, challenges, and road map in India's endeavour to vaccinate its citizens against Covid-19. He also visited Zydus Biotech Park in Ahmedabad and Bharat Biotech facility at Hyderabad on Saturday as part of his three-city visit to personally review the vaccine development and manufacturing process.
The Uttarakhand Police announced that all the boundaries of Haridwar had been completely sealed to ensure that devotees did not enter the district to take the holy dip in Ganga amid a surge in Covid-19 cases.
Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu will chair the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation's (SCO's) council of heads of government summit today. The virtual summit is expected to focus on further strengthening trade, economic and cultural cooperation among the eight member nations of the influential grouping.
