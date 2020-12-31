JUST IN
LIVE: Several cities impose night curfew, Section 144 on New Year's eve

To curb the spread of the virus, several states and cities have announced fresh rules, including a ban on large gatherings on New Year's eve. Stay tuned for Latest LIVE news

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Latest live news updates: Several state governments across the country have taken preventive measures to prevent large gatherings on New Year's eve today. Authorities in many cities cities have banned New Year parties and imposed night curfew along with Section 144 to prevent big gatherings.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has given his assent for convening the state assembly for a one-day special session today to discuss and pass a resolution against the three contentious central farm laws against which farmers are agitating in Delhi.

The government is likely to take a call on the recommendations of the Supreme Court collegium to transfer four chief justices of high courts and elevate five judges to head high courts today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Rajkot, Gujarat today via video conference.

Microsoft has announced to end support for Adobe Flash Player on Microsoft Edge and Internet Explorer 11. Adobe will stop updating and distributing Flash Player after today.

