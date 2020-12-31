- Top headlines: Financial stability report delayed; panel to vet MSP
- Issues of stubble burning, guarding power subsidies sorted: Farmer leaders
- LIVE: Several cities impose night curfew, Section 144 on New Year's eve
- LIVE updates: Govt, farmers agree on 2 out of 4 issues, next meet on Monday
- Kerala govt prohibits all public gatherings on New Year's eve due to Covid
- Goa not interested in cannabis cultivation proposal: CM Pramod Sawant
- We will not allow govt to cultivate cannabis in Goa, Congress says
- Haryana: Panchkula administration bans sale of crackers till Jan 2
- Gehlot slams Centre, says farmers forced to welcome New Year out on roads
- PM Narendra Modi set to lay foundation stone of AIIMS Rajkot today
LIVE: Several cities impose night curfew, Section 144 on New Year's eve
To curb the spread of the virus, several states and cities have announced fresh rules, including a ban on large gatherings on New Year's eve. Stay tuned for Latest LIVE news
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Latest live news updates: Several state governments across the country have taken preventive measures to prevent large gatherings on New Year's eve today. Authorities in many cities cities have banned New Year parties and imposed night curfew along with Section 144 to prevent big gatherings.
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has given his assent for convening the state assembly for a one-day special session today to discuss and pass a resolution against the three contentious central farm laws against which farmers are agitating in Delhi.
The government is likely to take a call on the recommendations of the Supreme Court collegium to transfer four chief justices of high courts and elevate five judges to head high courts today.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Rajkot, Gujarat today via video conference.
Microsoft has announced to end support for Adobe Flash Player on Microsoft Edge and Internet Explorer 11. Adobe will stop updating and distributing Flash Player after today.
