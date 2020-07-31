LIVE: Cong to air Rahul's conversation with Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus

Latest news today live updates: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has indicated that he will seek a confidence vote when the Assembly convenes next fortnight and claimed that the money offered to the legislators to switch sides had increased sharply ahead of the session.

"The floor test will happen; we are going to the Assembly. The BAC decides this," Gehlot told reporters, referring to the Assembly's business advisory committee.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's dialogue with renowned Bangladeshi economist and Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus will be aired on his YouTube channel today. The two will be seen discussing ideas to re-shape the post-pandemic world and delve into the limitations of adopting a western economic model, according to the party.

