LIVE: PM Modi to chair all-party meeting today to discuss Covid situation
This will be the second all-party meeting called by the government to discuss the Covid-19 situation since the outbreak of the pandemic. Stay tuned for Latest LIVE news updates.
Live news updates: The Union government has called an all-party meeting to discuss the Covid-19 pandemic situation today, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to interact with floor leaders of various parties from both Houses of parliament. The Parliamentary Affairs Ministry was coordinating the meeting and had extended invitation to all parties, they said. Floor leaders of all parties from the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have been invited for the meeting, which will be held virtually on Friday from 10.30 am onwards.
Amid rumblings of discontentment within the party, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has called a virtual meeting of state- and district-level leaders of the ruling Trinamool Congress today to assess its preparedness for the approaching state polls. The state is set to witness a stiff fight between the TMC and Opposition BJP, which has made deep inroads.
Union minister Nitin Gadkari would today inaugurate and lay foundation stone for Rs 4,127-crore highway projects in Nagaland in a virtual ceremony, the government said. The national highway projects pertain to a total length of 270 kilometres.
The counting of votes in the high-stakes Hyderabad civic polls would be taken up today.
Bharatiya Janata Party President J P Nadda would reach Haridwar today for a four-day tour of Uttarakhand.
