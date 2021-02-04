LIVE: PM Modi to inaugurate Chauri Chaura centenary celebrations today

Prime Minister will inaugurate the 'Chauri Chaura' centenary celebrations at Chauri Chaura in Uttar Pradesh today via video conferencing.

The day marks the beginning of the 100th year of the 'Chauri Chaura' incident, a landmark event in the country's fight for Independence.

India will host Indian Ocean Region (IOR) Defence Ministers' Conclavetoday on the margins of Aero India 2021, Asia's largest Aero show being held at Bengaluru from February 3 to 5.

The broad theme of the conclave will be 'Enhanced Peace, Security and Cooperation in the Indian Ocean', Defence Ministry said in a release.

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's friend and assistant director Rishikesh Pawar who was on Tuesday detained for questioning by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will be produced before a court today, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) said.

State Bank of India (SBI) is set to report its Q3FY21 result today.

Stay tuned for the latest news of the day.