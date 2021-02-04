LIVE: PM Modi to inaugurate Chauri Chaura centenary celebrations today

-
ALSO READ
LIVE: Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi charged, can be held until Feb 15
LIVE: Delhi Court charges Ex-Haryana CM in disproportionate assets case
Top headlines: Budget leaves investors richer, RIL-Future deal hits hurdle
LIVE: President-elect Biden brands US Capitol violence 'insurrection'
LIVE: Give us 5 more years, will make Assam bullet-free, says Amit Shah
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 'Chauri Chaura' centenary celebrations at Chauri Chaura in Uttar Pradesh today via video conferencing.
The day marks the beginning of the 100th year of the 'Chauri Chaura' incident, a landmark event in the country's fight for Independence.
India will host Indian Ocean Region (IOR) Defence Ministers' Conclavetoday on the margins of Aero India 2021, Asia's largest Aero show being held at Bengaluru from February 3 to 5.
The broad theme of the conclave will be 'Enhanced Peace, Security and Cooperation in the Indian Ocean', Defence Ministry said in a release.
Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's friend and assistant director Rishikesh Pawar who was on Tuesday detained for questioning by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will be produced before a court today, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) said.
State Bank of India (SBI) is set to report its Q3FY21 result today.
Stay tuned for the latest news of the day.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU