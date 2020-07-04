- Railtel gives a fillip to Railways' digital drive amid Covid-19 pandemic
- AIR to broadcast its first-ever 'News Magazine' programme in Sanskrit
- Ladakh standoff: Enemies saw fire and fury of our soldiers, says PM Modi
- IOC's special winter-grade diesel powers Indian soldiers in Ladakh
- Noida: Over 1,100 vehicles penalised, 17 impounded for violating curbs
- 4.7-magnitude earthquake hits Alwar, Rajasthan; tremors felt in Delhi-NCR
- 4.7 magnitude earthquake shakes Haryana's Gurugram; no damage reported
- GI Council wants standard Covid treatment rates for easier claim settlement
- LS Secretariat issues guidelines for meetings of parliamentary panels
- 4,329 new coronavirus cases reported in Tamil Nadu, tally crosses 100,000
Latest News LIVE updates: Nepal's ruling party to decide Oli's future as PM
The future of K P Sharma Oli as Nepal PM will be decided at a crucial Standing Committee meeting of the ruling communist party today. Stay tuned with Business Standard for the latest news of today
Prime Minister Khadga Prashad Oli. (Photo: REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar/File photo)
The future of K P Sharma Oli as Nepal Prime Minister will be decided at a crucial Standing Committee meeting of the ruling communist party today, amid growing demand for his resignation for his anti-India remarks. Top NCP leaders are of the opinion that Oli's remarks were "neither politically correct nor diplomatically appropriate".
In another development, Indian President Ram Nath Kovind will today inaugurate the Dharma Chakra Day from the Rashtrapati Bhavan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver a video address on the occasion of Dharma Chakra Day to emphasise the teachings of Lord Buddha and the eight-fold path shown by him.
Stay tuned for the latest news of the day
