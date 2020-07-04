Latest News LIVE updates: Nepal's ruling party to decide Oli's future as PM

JUST IN
Nepal's ruling party to decide Oli's future as PM

The future of K P Sharma Oli as Nepal PM will be decided at a crucial Standing Committee meeting of the ruling communist party today. Stay tuned with Business Standard for the latest news of today

Narendra Modi

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

KP Oli
Prime Minister Khadga Prashad Oli. (Photo: REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar/File photo)
The future of K P Sharma Oli as Nepal Prime Minister will be decided at a crucial Standing Committee meeting of the ruling communist party today, amid growing demand for his resignation for his anti-India remarks. Top NCP leaders are of the opinion that Oli's remarks were "neither politically correct nor diplomatically appropriate".

In another development, Indian President Ram Nath Kovind will today inaugurate the Dharma Chakra Day from the Rashtrapati Bhavan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver a video address on the occasion of Dharma Chakra Day to emphasise the teachings of Lord Buddha and the eight-fold path shown by him.

