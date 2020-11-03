Vienna terror attack LIVE: 7 killed; 15 injured at multiple locations

The Supreme Court will on Tuesday resume hearing on a batch of pleas seeking a waiver of interest charged by banks on equated monthly instalments during the Reserve Bank's six-month loan moratorium period. Justice Ashok Bhushan's Bench had asked the government last month to implement the decision to waive compound interest payment for small borrowers during the period by November 2.

In another news, the first phase of the Malabar exercise among the navies of India, the US, Japan and Australia will kick start off Visakhapatnam in the Bay of Bengal today, in a reflection of growing congruence in strategic interests of the four nations.

On the political front, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will make yet another visit to poll-bound Bihar today to garner support for their respective alliances. Modi will address two rallies -- at Forbesganj in Araria district and Saharsa. Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi will address election meetings in Katihar and Kishanganj.

Meanwhile, voting will be held today from 7 am to 6 pm for by-elections to 54 Assembly constituencies in 10 states, including 28 seats in Madhya Pradesh, where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is locked in a keenly-fought contest with the Congress to save its government.

In Uttar Pradesh, the BJP, which has a comfortable majority in the Assembly, is locked in a battle of prestige on seven seats, six of which it had won in the last election. The seventh one was with the Samajwadi Party. In Gujarat, the bypolls are being held in eight seats after the Congress MLAs resigned ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls in June this year. Five of them later joined the ruling BJP and are contesting again. Assembly bypolls will also be held in Chhattisgarh (1 seat), Haryana (1), Jharkhand (2), Karnataka (2), Nagaland (2), Odisha (2) and Telangana (1).

