Bihar election LIVE: Voting begins; Chirag says Nitish won't be CM again
Bihar Assembly election 2020 Phase-2: Among the key constituencies going to polls today are Raghopur, Hasanpur, Bankipur, Begusarai and Jhanjharpur. Stay tuned for Bihar election 2020 LIVE updates
Bihar Elections | Nitish Kumar | Tejashwi Yadav
Nitish Kumar, Chirag Paswan, Tejashwi Yadav
Bihar election 2020 LIVE updates: Polling is set to take place in 94 constituencies in Phase-II of Bihar Assembly elections 2020 today. About 21.4 million voters will decide the fate of over 1,066 candidates. Among the key constituencies going to polls in the second phase are Raghopur, Hasanpur, Bankipur, Begusarai and Jhanjharpur. Tejashwi Yadav, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and chief ministerial face of grand alliance, is contesting from the Raghopur constituency, whereas his elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav is fighting from Hasanpur. In Bankipur, Plurals Party chief Pushpam Priya Choudhary and Shatrughan Sinha's son Luv Sinha will take on BJP's three-time MLA Nitin Nabin.
Bihar Assembly election constituencies that are going to polls today are: Nutan, Chanpatia, Bettiah, Harsidhi (SC), Govindganj, Kesaria, Kalyanpur, Pipra, Madhuban, Sheohar, Sitamarhi, Runnisaidpur, Belsand, Madhubani, Rajnagar (SC), Jhanjharpur, Phulparas, Kusheshwar Asthan (SC), Gaura Bauram, Benipur, Alinagar, Darbhanga Rural, Minapur, Kanti, Baruraj, Paroo, Sahebganj, Baikunthpur, Barauli, Gopalganj, Kuchaikote, Bhore (SC), Hathua, Siwan, Ziradei, Darauli (SC), Raghunathpur, Daraunda, Barharia, Goriakothi, Maharajganj, Ekma, Manjhi, Baniapur, Taraiya, Marhaura, Chapra, Garkha (SC), Amnour, Parsa, Sonepur, Hajipur, Lalganj, Vaishali, Raja Pakar (SC), Raghopur, Mahnar, Ujiarpur, Mohiuddinnagar, Bibhutipur, Rosera (SC), Hasanpur, Cheria-Bariarpur, Bachhwara, Teghra, Matihani, Sahebpur Kamal, Begusarai, Bakhri (SC), Alauli (SC), Khagaria, Beldaur, Parbatta, Bihpur, Gopalpur, Pirpainti (SC), Bhagalpur, Nathnagar, Asthawan, Biharsharif, Rajgir (SC), Islampur, Hilsa, Nalanda, Harnaut, Bakhtiarpur, Digha, Bankipur, Kumhrar, Patna Sahib, Fatuha, Danapur, Maner, Phulwari (SC).
Voters will be able to exercise their franchise from 7 am to 6 pm. The last hour has been set aside for those who have contracted coronavirus or who are in quarantine.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will make yet another visit to poll-bound Bihar today to garner support for their respective alliances. Modi will address two rallies -- at Forbesganj in Araria district and Saharsa. Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi will address election meetings in Katihar and Kishanganj.
