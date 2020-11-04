Latest news LIVE: Army chief to begin 3-day visit to Nepal from today

-
Further boosting the Indian Air Force's (IAF's) capability amid tensions on the China border, three more Rafale fighter jets would reach India by this evening.
Army Chief Gen M M Naravane will begin a crucial three-day visit to Nepal from today. This visit is largely aimed at resetting strategic ties that came under severe strain following a border claim issue between the two countries. The Chief of Army Staff is scheduled to call on President Bidya Devi Bhandari and Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli, besides holding talks with several other civilian and military leaders during the visit, according to officials.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will address two more rallies in poll-bound Bihar today -- at Bihariganj and Araria -- ahead of the third phase of polling on November 7.
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh will lead a relay 'dharna' of Congress MLAs at Rajghat today to highlight the state's "power crisis and critical essential supplies" situation amid the Centre's alleged adamant refusal to allow movement of goods trains due to farmers' agitation.
