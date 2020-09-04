JUST IN
LIVE NEET, JEE 2020: SC to hear 6 state ministers' plea for review of order

The Supreme Court is scheduled to consider plea of six Opposition-ruled states seeking a review of the court's August 17 order.

Today News | top news of the day | NEET UG

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

SUPREME COURT
The Supreme Court will today take up a plea by six ministers of Opposition-ruled states -- West Bengal, Punjab, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand -- which have jointly filed a review petition, challenging the court's August 17 order declining to entertain petitions seeking postponement of NEET-JEE exams slated in September against the backdrop of Covid-19.

Vodafone Idea's board meeting on funding raising to be held today. Media reports suggest retailer Amazon and wireless carrier Verizon Communications are looking to invest over $4 billion for a stake in the telecom operator.

The 15th Finance Commission will hold a meeting with its economic advisory panel today to discuss issues of GDP growth, GST compensation and fiscal consolidation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the passing out probationers of the Indian Police Service (IPS) at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA).

Meanwhile, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has said that the full schedule of Indian Premier League 2020 will be released today.



