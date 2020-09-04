- Top headlines: Softbank eyeing TikTok bid partner; FM's loan recast scheme
- LIVE NEET, JEE 2020: SC to hear 6 state ministers' plea for review of order
- Telangana: ACB files case against 9 accused for swindling Rs govt's 6.5 cr
- Amid growing tension with China, India to host Quad meet later this year
- PM Modi's donations from his savings, gift auction exceed Rs 103 cr: Report
- Rupani invites American firms to invest in Gujarat; pitches for cooperation
- SC declines plea for pension benefits to women Army officers after cut-off
- Tripura receives first ever inland shipping cargo from Bangladesh
- J-K LG orders inquiry into delay in mosque construction at Charar-i-Sharif
- Create livelihood opportunities amidst pandemic: CM Patnaik to departments
The Supreme Court is scheduled to consider plea of six Opposition-ruled states seeking a review of the court's August 17 order. Stay tuned for Latest LIVE news
Topics
Today News | top news of the day | NEET UG
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
The Supreme Court will today take up a plea by six ministers of Opposition-ruled states -- West Bengal, Punjab, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand -- which have jointly filed a review petition, challenging the court's August 17 order declining to entertain petitions seeking postponement of NEET-JEE exams slated in September against the backdrop of Covid-19.
Vodafone Idea's board meeting on funding raising to be held today. Media reports suggest retailer Amazon and wireless carrier Verizon Communications are looking to invest over $4 billion for a stake in the telecom operator.
The 15th Finance Commission will hold a meeting with its economic advisory panel today to discuss issues of GDP growth, GST compensation and fiscal consolidation.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the passing out probationers of the Indian Police Service (IPS) at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA).
Meanwhile, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has said that the full schedule of Indian Premier League 2020 will be released today.
