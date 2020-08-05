Latest news LIVE updates: Over 70 dead, 3,700 injured in Lebanon blast

JUST IN
Proposed model of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya; details of the Bhumi Pujan
Lebanese Prime Minister declared a national mourning on Wednesday for the victims of the explosions that took place the previous evening. Stay tuned for latest news live updates

Hassan Diab, lebanon pm
Lebanon Prime Minister Hassan Diab. Photo: Reuters

Latest news today live updates: Over 70 people were killed and around 3,700 wounded in two huge explosions that rocked Lebanese capital Beirut. The blasts took place on Tuesday evening (around 6.10 pm local time), shaking buildings all over the city and causing severe damage and casualties. The number of casualties is expected to rise. The causes of the blasts remain unknown, but Lebanese Interior Minister Mohammad Fahmi has said that the explosive chemicals stored at Port of Beirut may have caused the explosions.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and some other parts of Maharashtra for today.

The 'Bhumi Pujan' for the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will begin at 12.30 pm today, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi performing the 'Shila Pujan', 'Bhumi Pujan' and 'Karma Shila Pujan'.

First Published: Wed, August 05 2020. 07:32 IST

