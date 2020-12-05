JUST IN
Karnataka bandh LIVE: CM appeals to pro-Kannada outfits to call off strike

Karnataka bandh live updates: Several pro-Kannada outfits have called for a bandh in the state today against the formation of the Maratha Development Authority.

BS Web Team 

BS Yediyurappa
Last month, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa had announced the formation of the MDA and earmarked Rs 50 crore for the "overall development of Maratha people". A day before the proposed bandh in Karnataka, Yediyurappa urged the pro-Kannada organisations not to go ahead with their plan.

"I appeal to everyone including Vatal Nagaraj, not to trouble people with Karnataka Bandh. It is not required," the chief minister told reporters in Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, the security has been heightened across the state to ward off any untoward incident and prevent forcible closure of shops and commercial establishments.

Government offices, hotels, bus services and metro services will remain open during the bandh.

