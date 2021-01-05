Latest news LIVE: SC verdict on pleas against Central Vista Project today

-
Latest live news updates : The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce its verdict today on a batch of pleas, which have questioned several aspects including the environmental clearance granted to ambitious Central vista project. The Central Vista revamp, announced in September, 2019 envisages a new triangular Parliament building, with seating capacity for 900 to 1,200 MPs, that is to be constructed by August, 2022 when the country will be celebrating its 75th Independence Day.
The second phase of the strategic disinvestment of Air India will start today with the announcement of the names of the qualified bidders.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate the Kochi-Mangaluru natural gas pipeline to the nation today via video conferencing.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will arrive in Colombo today on a three-day visit to Sri Lanka during which he will hold talks with the country's top leadership and discuss issues of mutual and bilateral interests, the foreign ministry said.
A dry run of vaccination drive will be conducted in six places each, three rural and three urban in all the 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh, said Amit Mohan Prasad, state Additional Chief Secretary (Health).
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued a fresh summon to Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's wife Varsha Raut and asked her to join the investigation on today in connection with the Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank scam case.
As a New Year gift to the people of the state, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has announced the opening of movie theatres in the state from today
