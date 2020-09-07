- Face masks to be made available on payment basis at 3 Noida Metro stations
- Indian, Chinese militaries hold Brigade Commander-level talks in Ladakh
- Unlock 4: Bengaluru Metro to resume operations tomorrow in a phased manner
- Fire on supertanker off Sri Lankan coast extinguished: Navy spokesman
- Hong Kong police arrest nearly 290 at protests over election delay
- UV tech to sanitise Lucknow Metro tokens as services restart tomorrow
- Chandrayaan-1 images indicate possible impact of Earth's atmosphere on Moon
- Dubai Health Authority to enhance exchange of best practices with India
- Story in numbers: Madhya Pradesh tops missing children's list as cases rise
- UP govt battles its own, Oppn over Rajput preference, Brahmin victimisation
Latest news LIVE: PM Modi to address conference on New Education Policy
President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak on the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 today. Stay tuned for Latest LIVE news
Narendra Modi
President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak on the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 during the inaugural session of the Governors' Conference at 10.30 am through video conference today.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is likely to announce the financial parameters of its proposed loan restructuring scheme soon.
Fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi, who has been lodged at a prison in London since his arrest in March last year, is set to appear via videolink for the second leg of his extradition trial at a UK court today.
On the political front, Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) national president Nitish Kumar will address a virtual rally of the party today to connect with people ahead of the state Assembly polls due in October-November.
In another news, Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty is likely to be summoned again today as the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), which had arrested her brother Showik on Friday, continues its investigations in the drugs angle emerging in the Sushant Singh Rajput case.
Meanwhile, with India continuing to see a surge in Covid-19 cases amid 'Unlock 4', the parliamentary standing committee on health is meeting today to discuss the pandemic and measures to deal with it.
Stay tuned for the latest news of the day.
