Latest News LIVE: PM Modi to flag off Ro-Pax ferry service in Gujarat today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Sunday flag off the Ropax ferry on Sunday between Surat and Saurashtra, remotely inaugurating a service that will reduce the distance between these two places from 317 km to just 60 km. With the inauguration of the Ropax ferry, the time taken to reach Saurashtra will be just four hours. This is going to benefit the people from Saurashtra who are working here in Surat, in a major way.
Meanwhile, voting for third and final phase of the Bihar Assembly election 2020 was held on Saturday and the results will be announced on November 10.
The Central government has granted permission to the candidates of Combined Defence Services (CDS) exams, to travel by special suburban services over the Mumbai Suburban train network from today.
On political front, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Jagat Prakash Nadda has today called a meeting of party general secretaries. The issues that would be discussed in the meeting are not yet known.
In another news, the ninth edition of the Dharamshala International Film Festival (DIFF) going to be held from today.
