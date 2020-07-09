JUST IN
Latest News LIVE updates: PM Modi to address India Global Week 2020 today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the inaugural address at India Global Week 2020 today. Stay tuned with Business Standard for the latest news of today

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches the Atma Nirbhar Uttar Pradesh Rojgar Abhiyaan
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the inaugural address at India Global Week 2020 today. The India Global Week 2020 is a three-day virtual conference being held from July 9 to July 11. The event, whose theme is 'The Revival: India and a Better New World', will have 5,000 global participants from 30 nations being addressed by 250 global speakers across 75 sessions. Modi will also interact with select individuals from Varanasi, his Lok Sabha constituency, at 11 am today.

Meanwhile, with the number of coronavirus cases zooming past the 700,000 mark in India, a Group of Ministers (GoM) will hold a meeting to take stock of the Covid-19 situation in the country today.

