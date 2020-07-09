- Latest News LIVE updates: PM Modi to address India Global Week 2020 today
- Top headlines: Tatas in talks for AirAsia stake, google tax collection dips
- Galwan row: China retreated as India put diplomatic pressure, says VK Singh
- BCCI case: CAG moves SC, seeks modification of July 2016 directive
- Indian banks pursue bankruptcy order against Vijay Mallya in UK court
- Centre sets up panel to investigate three trusts linked to Gandhi family
- Withdrawal from Galwan Valley puts Indian troops further from LAC
- Veteran actor-comedian Jagdeep, Sholay's Soorma Bhopali, passes away at 81
- BJP leader, father and brother shot dead by militants in Jammu and Kashmir
- From Mexico to Moldova, eight vie for top WTO job as global tensions rise
Latest News LIVE updates: PM Modi to address India Global Week 2020 today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the inaugural address at India Global Week 2020 today. Stay tuned with Business Standard for the latest news of today
Topics
Today News | top news of the day | Narendra Modi
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the inaugural address at India Global Week 2020 today. The India Global Week 2020 is a three-day virtual conference being held from July 9 to July 11. The event, whose theme is 'The Revival: India and a Better New World', will have 5,000 global participants from 30 nations being addressed by 250 global speakers across 75 sessions. Modi will also interact with select individuals from Varanasi, his Lok Sabha constituency, at 11 am today.
Meanwhile, with the number of coronavirus cases zooming past the 700,000 mark in India, a Group of Ministers (GoM) will hold a meeting to take stock of the Covid-19 situation in the country today.
Stay tuned for the latest news of the day
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More