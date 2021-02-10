LIVE updates: EC top brass to visit poll-bound Tamil Nadu, Pondy, Kerala

Live news updates: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will lead the Congress attack during debate on the union budget and will be the first speaker from his party in the discussion likely to be taken up by today.

Prime Minister is expected to reply to the motion of thanks to the President's address in the today, reports ANI. He will also inaugurate the World Sustainable Development Summit 2021 today.

The theme of the Summit is 'Redefining our common future: Safe and secure environment for all'.

Beginning today, the top brass of the Election Commission would visit poll-bound Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Kerala to take stock of election preparedness. The commission has already visited Assam and West Bengal.

The Reserve Bank of India said it would buy bonds worth Rs 20,000 crore from the secondary markets on Wednesday.

A Delhi Court will today pronounce verdict in former Union minister M J Akbar's criminal defamation complaint against journalist Priya Ramani for her allegations of sexual harassment against him.

The of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly will begin from today with Governor Kalraj Mishra's address.

