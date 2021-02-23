Latest news LIVE updates: Gujarat local body election result 2021 today

-
Latest news live updates: Counting of votes polled in elections to six municipal corporations of Gujarat, including major cities of Ahmedabad and Vadodara, will be held today with all eyes on performance of the BJP which is in power in these civic bodies. The counting will start at 9 am.
If highlighting farmers' protest globally is sedition, then she is "better in jail", activist Disha Ravi told a Delhi court, which on Saturday, reserved for today its order on her bail plea in the toolkit case after police alleged that she was part of a plan to instigate violence in India and had deleted "evidence" like emails.
The Samyukta Kisan Morcha has urged everybody to observe February 23 as "Pagdi Sambhal Day. The day will be celebrated to assert the self-respect of farmers in memory of 'Chacha' Ajit Singh, the uncle of iconic revolutionary Bhagat Singh and founder of the "Pagdi Sambhal" movement.
Farmers have been agitating around the national capital against the new farm laws for more than three months.
Menawhile, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is set to address a Kisan Panchayat in Palikheda in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district today, which is considered to be a stronghold of the Jat community in the state.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee Institute of Medical Sciences and Research at IIT Kharagpur via video conferencing today.
