Latest news LIVE updates: Odisha bandh, colleges to reopen in UP and more

Latest live news updates: Centre has made mandatory from today midnight and any vehicle not fitted with it will be charged double the toll at electronic toll plazas across the country.

Meanwhile, the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee has announced a statewide shutdown today to protest against the rising prices of petrol and diesel in the state.

All degree colleges, state, private universities and other educational institutions of higher learning across will re-open from today.

Chief Minister will inaugurate 'Abhyudaya' scheme today and interact with registered candidates under the scheme.

In other news, a list of more than 200 members of the over 550 million-strong Indian diaspora holding highest positions globally, including heads of state, will be unveiled today, showcasing the achievements of the community leaders across different sectors.

The World Trade Organization's top decision-making body, the General Council, will meet today to decide on the next director-general.

Nigeria's Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala is widely expected to be chosen to fill a months-long leadership void at the global trade watchdog after Washington reversed its opposition last week. If confirmed by consensus, she will be the first woman and the first African to head it.

Stay tuned for the latest news of the day.