Latest news LIVE updates: Odisha bandh, colleges to reopen in UP and more

-
ALSO READ
LIVE: President-elect Biden brands US Capitol violence 'insurrection'
LIVE: I-T dept records Robert Vadra's statement in benami properties case
Latest News LIVE: Cabinet approves revised guidelines for DTH services
Latest News LIVE: Defence Ministry okays Rs 28,000-cr acquisition proposals
Latest News LIVE updates: Six killed in mine accident in Meghalaya
-
Latest live news updates: Centre has made FASTags mandatory from today midnight and any vehicle not fitted with it will be charged double the toll at electronic toll plazas across the country.
Meanwhile, the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee has announced a statewide shutdown today to protest against the rising prices of petrol and diesel in the state.
All degree colleges, state, private universities and other educational institutions of higher learning across Uttar Pradesh will re-open from today.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate 'Abhyudaya' scheme today and interact with registered candidates under the scheme.
In other news, a list of more than 200 members of the over 550 million-strong Indian diaspora holding highest positions globally, including heads of state, will be unveiled today, showcasing the achievements of the community leaders across different sectors.
The World Trade Organization's top decision-making body, the General Council, will meet today to decide on the next director-general.
Nigeria's Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala is widely expected to be chosen to fill a months-long leadership void at the global trade watchdog after Washington reversed its opposition last week. If confirmed by consensus, she will be the first woman and the first African to head it.
Stay tuned for the latest news of the day.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU