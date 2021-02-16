- PM to address webinar concerning implementation of budget in infra today
- Haryana: Yuvraj Singh booked for 'derogatory' remarks against SC community
- Explained: Why Delhi's school reforms are not yet a runaway success
- Climate activist Disha Ravi's NGO faced heat from Centre last year too
- Haryana minister's 'exterminate' tweet on Disha Ravi triggers row
- Labour rights activist Nodeep Kaur gets bail in second case, says counsel
- Some were making 'toolkit' against India when we were making PPEs: Minister
- Jalgaon accident: Modi approves Rs 2 lakh for kin of each deceased
- Minor earthquake of 3.5 magnitude strikes Bihar, no damage reported
- 2002 Godhra train coach fire: Key accused held after 19 yrs in Gujarat
Latest news LIVE: FM to address post-Budget meeting of RBI's central body
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to address the post-Budget meeting of the RBI's central board today. Stay tuned for Latest LIVE news
Topics
Today News | top news of the day | Budget 2021
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman | Photo: @ANI
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to address the post-Budget meeting of the RBI's central board today and highlight key points of Union Budget 2021-22, including the fiscal consolidation roadmap.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a webinar for consultation on the roadmap for effective implementation of Union Budget 2021-22 in the infrastructure sector today at 4 pm.
The AAP government, which took the reins of Delhi at the onset of Covid-19 pandemic last year, will observe the first anniversary of its third term in power on Tuesday.
The Supreme Court will today hear a petition by BCCI related to the extension of the term of its president Sourav Ganguly and Secretary Jay Shah.
Extending assistance to the youth appearing in competitive exams, the Uttar Pradesh government will start free-of-cost coaching centres at the divisional level in the state from today under a new scheme called 'Mukhyamantri Abhyudaya Yojana'.
Stay tuned for the latest news of the day.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More