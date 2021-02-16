Amazon commences its first manufacturing line in India located near Chennai

has commenced its first manufacturing line in India located near The company did not disclose the investment details.

This is the first manufacturing line in India, reiterating our commitment to the Government of India’s ‘Make in India’ for an Atmanirbhar Bharat, said the company.

"Tamil Nadu has been an essential partner for India & we are excited to launch our first manufacturing line in This contributes directly to the local economy & showcases India’s ability to produce world-class products," said Amazon.

Amit Agarwal, SVP and Country Head, Amazon India briefed Ravi Shankar Prasad, Minister for Communications, Electronics & Information Technology and Law & Justice, Government of India on the details of the initiative.

Amazon will commence its manufacturing efforts with contract manufacturer Cloud Network Technology, a subsidiary of in and start production later this year.

"Today, we are delighted to announce Amazon’s first manufacturing line in India to produce hundreds of thousands of Fire TV Stick devices every year catering to the demands of the Indian customers. This further reiterates our commitment to the Government of India’s ‘Make in India’ initiative," said Agarwal.

The device manufacturing programme will be able to produce hundreds of thousands of Fire TV Stick devices every year, catering to the demands of customers in India. Amazon will continuously evaluate scaling capacity to additional marketplaces/cities depending on the domestic demand.

Ravi Shankar Prasad, Minister for Communications, Electronics & Information Technology and Law & Justice, Government of India said “India is an attractive investment destination and is poised to become a major player in the global supply chain in the electronics and IT products industry. Our Government’s decision to launch a Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme has received tremendous response globally. We welcome Amazon’s decision to set up a manufacturing line in Chennai, as it will enhance domestic production capacities, and create jobs as well. This will further our mission of creating a Atmanirbhar Bharat which is digitally empowered.”

Agarwal said Amazon is committed to partner with the Indian government to advance the vision of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

"We have pledged to invest $1 billion to digitize 10 million small and medium businesses, help Indian businesses sell worldwide thereby enabling $10Billion in cumulative exports, and create an additional 1MM jobs by 2025" said Agarwal.