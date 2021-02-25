Latest news LIVE: UK court order in Nirav Modi extradition case today

-
-
Wanted diamond merchant Nirav Modi, who remains behind bars in a London prison as he contests his extradition to India on charges of fraud and money laundering in the estimated $2-billion Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam case, will find out the UK court's ruling in the nearly two-year-long legal battle on today. The 49-year-old is expected to appear via videolink from Wandsworth Prison in south-west London at Westminster Magistrates' Court, where District Judge Samuel Goozee is set to hand down his judgment on whether the jeweller has a case to answer before the Indian courts.
A Delhi Court will be hearing today the arguments on the anticipatory bail petition filed by Shantanu Muluk in the 'Toolkit' case.
Deputy Election Commissioner Sudeep Jain, who is in charge of West Bengal, will visit the state today to oversee the preparedness for the upcoming assembly elections.
