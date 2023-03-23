Launch of 3D-printed rocket ends in vain as it fails to reach orbit

Terran 1, the world's first 3D-printed rocket, launched successfully on its third attempt on Wednesday. However, it failed to reach its orbit during the second-stage separation, according to the news agency AFP.

Relativity Space, the aerospace company behind the launch, said that the launch was a "huge win".

"Today's launch proved Relativity's 3D-printed technologies that will enable our next vehicle, Terran R. We successfully made it through Max-Q, the highest stress state on our printed structures. This is the biggest proof point for our novel additive manufacturing approach," it said in a Twitter post.

"We will assess flight data and provide public updates over the coming days," the aerospace company added.

The startup wanted to put the souvenir into a 200-kilometre-high orbit for several days before having its plunge through the atmosphere burn up along with the upper stage of the .

As it turned out, the first stage did its job following liftoff from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station and separated as planned. But the upper stage appeared to ignite and then shut down, sending it crashing into the Atlantic.

It was the third launch attempt from what once was a missile site. Relativity Space came within a half-second of blasting off earlier this month, with the rocket's engines igniting before abruptly shutting down.

Although the upper stage malfunctioned and the mission did not reach orbit, maiden launches are always exciting. Today's flight was no exception, Relativity Space launch commentator Arwa Tizani Kelly said after Wednesday's launch.

Most of the 110-foot (33-metre) rocket, including its engines, came from the company's huge 3D printers in Long Beach, California.

A made almost completely of 3D-printed parts came within a half-second of blasting off Saturday on its debut flight but remained grounded after back-to-back launch aborts.

The engines ignited but abruptly shut down, leaving Relativity Space's rocket, named Terran, standing on its pad.

Launch controllers reset the countdown clocks and aimed for the last possible moment of the three-hour window at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. But once again, onboard flight computers halted the countdown, this time with 46 seconds remaining. No cause was given for the problems.

Earlier this month, the first launch attempt was aborted at the one-minute mark because of a bad valve.

Relativity Space said 85 per cent of the rocket, including its engines, came out of its huge 3D printers at company headquarters in Long Beach, California.

SpaceX's Falcon rockets have been flying with 3D parts for years, but not nearly to the extent of Relativity Space's new rocket.

Relativity Space said its rocket is the largest 3D-printed object to exist and attempt orbital flight. Businessman Mark Cuban of TV's Shark Tank was among the early investors in the company.

(With agency inputs)