'Law of land is supreme, Twitter must follow rule,' says new IT Minister

-
ALSO READ
Blue tick is back: Eligibility, new rules for Twitter account verification
Setting up a semi-conductor fab plant: Will India be third time lucky?
FB, Google, Twitter must remove content within 36 hours of govt order
Govt announces new guidelines to curb abuse of social media platforms
Govt tightens grip over OTT content, announces self-regulatory body
-
Echoing his predecessor's thoughts on the subject, newly appointed Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw said Twitter must follow IT Rules.
Taking oath at the Ministry on Thursday morning, Vaishnaw said, “Law of land is supreme, Twitter must follow rule.”
The 51-year old took charge as the IT, Communications and Railways minister on Thursday, a day after the Cabinet reshuffle.
His predecessor, Ravi Shankar Prasad, who took over as the IT minister in 2014, resigned on Wednesday after a seven-year stint. One of his most consistent messages to big technology firms was to follow the law of the land.
Vaishnaw, a member of Parliament since 2019, studied Masters in Technology at the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur in 1992-94, and went on to get a Masters in Business Administration in Finance from The Wharton School in 2008-10.
He was the Collector of Cuttack in 2001-03, a Deputy secretary in Atal Bihari Vajpayee's Prime Minister Office from 2003-04, Deputy chairman at the Mormugao Port Trust, Goa (December 2006-08).
His extensive experience in the public and private sector has been seen as the reason for choosing him to head the three important portfolios.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU