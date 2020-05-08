Let it flow: If fresh beer is what you crave, how about brewing it at home?

Rahul Singh, founder and CEO of Beer Café, has about one lakh litres of beer lying across 40 outlets in the country. Cases upon cases of beer in 70 different flavour profiles sourced from all over the word— a Beer Café specialty. But at home, he doesn’t have a single pint to drink.

If that’s not a cruel irony, I don’t know what is. A beer bottle has a shelf life of six to 12 months depending on its variety. Ales spoil first, lagers follow. “I’d rather give the beer away for free than have to dump it,” says Singh. He has ...