Let pregnant women, those above 50 work from home: Maha minister to CM

Maharashtra Women and Child Welfare Minister Yashomati Thakur on Saturday urged Chief Minister to allow women staffers who are pregnant or above the age of 50 with aliments like diabetes, blood pressure etc to

In a letter to Thackeray, she said pregnant staffers had left for their native places to shield the unborn child from the infection, while those above 50 were unable to report to work due to transport restrictions in the

Women with comorbidities are at a higher risk from the infection, and must be allowed to work from home, she said.