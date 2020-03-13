Letting your hair down in Goa: The single young Indian woman's guide

When my best friend and I finally decided to take an all-girls vacation on a whim, the only destination that came to mind was Goa. We had toyed with the idea of Gokarna, proceeding on the assumption that what we needed was isolation — a complete break from the all-consuming and disturbing recent scenario of riots, murky politics and protests in Delhi.

But, surprisingly perspicaciously, we decided against it out of fear of getting bored (and judged) in that small temple town. Also, to be really honest, Goa's familiar beaches and parties were hardly a deterrent for two young women ...