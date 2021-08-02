Licences of 204 private TV channels revoked during 2016-20, says Govt

-
ALSO READ
Monsoon forecasting: Is it like predicting the unpredictable for IMD?
Patchy monsoon could impact pulse and oilseed output, fueling inflation
Steps taken during pandemic help economy recover: Anurag Thakur
CSR funds not used to run government schemes, says Anurag Thakur
Govt may increase MGNREGA spend if need arises: MoS Anurag Thakur
-
The government has revoked licences of over 200 private TV channels and issued warnings in 128 cases for violation of guidelines during 2016-2020, Union minister Anurag Thakur said on Monday.
Responding to a query in Rajya Sabha, Thakur, Union information and broadcasting minister, said that as on date, there are 916 private satellite TV channels which have been granted permission by the government under the Up-linking and Downlinking Guidelines, 2011.
Many channels failed to fulfil the guidelines and ceased to operate in the last five years, he said.
"TV channels cease operation due to various reasons, including for non-fulfilment of conditions under the guidelines. During the last five years, 204 TV channels have ceased to operate," he said.
Thakur said the government also takes action against private TV channels for violation of programme code laid down under the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, 1995 by issuance of warnings, advisories, off-air orders, etc.
"During 2016-20, such action was taken in 128 cases," he said.
The minister said 60 private satellite TV channels were given permission to operate in the country in 2016-17, 34 in 2017-18, 56 each in 2018-19 and 2019-20, and 22 in 2020-21.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU