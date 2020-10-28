Lift travel restrictions in Mumbai trains in non-peak hours: Maha to Rlys

-
ALSO READ
Easing travel restrictions, migrant movement behind surge in cases: Experts
Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia to lift travel restrictions from Jan 2021
Pakistan PM urges WHO to 'play its role' in lifting travel restrictions
No blankets in AC coaches even after pandemic subsides: Railway Board chief
Stranded migrants, students can now go home, but process is not that easy!
-
The Maharashtra government has
proposed to the railway authorities that general public be allowed to travel by Mumbai local trains during non-peak hours, an official said on Wednesday.
At present only certain categories of persons including essential services staff can travel by local trains, Mumbai's lifeline, due to the coronavirus threat.
In a letter to the Railways, the state government suggested that any person holding a valid ticket be allowed to board local trains till 7.30 in the morning, between 11 am to 4 pm and between 8 pm till the end of the day.
The time between 8 am to 10:30 am and 5 pm to 7.30 pm should be reserved for essential services staff having valid QR coded identity cards, and there should be ladies special trains every hour, the state government said.
"The state is looking to open up the local train services to the general public while ensuring adherence to all COVID-19 protocols," said the letter marked to general managers of Central Railway and Western Railway besides the Government Railway Police commissioner.
The state government also sought increase in the frequency of suburban services that are being operated for essential services staff since June 15.
Currently the Railway authorities are operating 1,410 special services on the Mumbai suburban network, including 10 ladies special trains.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU