Like binge-watching shows? Nimhans sees first case of 'Netflix addiction'

Do you use streaming sites like Do you regularly binge watch shows? If yes, then you might want to be careful of your habit as ' addiction' is actually a thing now and its first case has just come into light in Bengaluru.

The (SHUT) clinic at the Institute of and Neurosciences (Nimhans) in Bengaluru received the first case of addiction last week where a 26-year-old unemployed man turned to Netflix to escape reality, spending nearly seven hours daily binge-watching shows for the past six months, reports The Hindu.

Manoj Kumar Sharma, professor of clinical psychology, Nimhans, who heads the clinic, said that watching these shows made the man feel good. “Whenever his family pressurised him to earn a living, or when he saw his friends doing well, he would watch the shows on offer continuously. It was a method of escapism. He could forget about his problems, and he derived immense pleasure from it,” Dr Sharma told The Hindu.

Sitting idle in front of the screen for long hours led to eye, fatigue, and disturbed sleeping patterns. To treat the problem, the clinic has taken to therapy, relaxation exercises and is providing him career counselling sessions to help him with his issues.

User-oriented interface is a key feature of platforms such as and Netflix, which have gained popularity as a source of on-demand entertainment. Subscribers are provided with all the content that the platform has, which they are free to access whenever and wherever they want. In the present case, this particular feature, which is probably the reason why these platforms got popular, led the man into his current condition.