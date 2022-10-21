JUST IN
Business Standard

Like imports, exports to soon have a single window clearance system

Several export consignments need to be checked by various regulatory agencies like drug controllers etc, all these will be integrated into the new customs system

Topics
Trade exports | India trade | BS Web Reports

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

import, export

India's customs network is being integrated with several regulatory agencies to improve the speed of export consignment clearances. The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) said that a paperless compliance framework may also be issued for the special economic zones (SEZs), a report in the Economic Times (ET) said.

India already has a single-window clearance system for imports.

"You are familiar with the single window on the import side. We are trying to introduce something similar for exports," Vivek Johri, chairman of CBIC told ET.

Several export consignments need to be checked by various regulatory agencies like drug controllers etc. All these will be integrated into the new customs system.

"We are trying to integrate Customs ICEGATE with these agencies. This will further compress time taken to release export consignments," Johri said at a conference organised by the industry association, Confederation of India Industry (CII).

However, recently the average release time of consignments or cargoes from ports and airports has been halved. Soon, web registration of exports may also start.

First Published: Fri, October 21 2022. 13:05 IST

