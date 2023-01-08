JUST IN

LIVE: 17th edition of Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention to begin in Indore

Topics
Pravasi Bharatiya Divas | Himachal Pradesh | Uttarakhand

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar receives a warm welcome on his arrival at Indore Airport, on Saturday. He will attend the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas to be held from January 8th to 10th in the city.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar receives a warm welcome at Indore Airport on Saturday
The 17th edition of the 'Pravasi Bharatiya Divas' convention will be held in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city from Sunday under the theme 'Diaspora: Reliable partners for India's progress in Amrit Kaal', an official said. More than 3,500 diaspora members from 70 countries will take part in the three-day convention, which is being organised in physical mode for the first time since 2019, he said. The Pravasi Bharatiya Divas is celebrated on January 9 to mark the arrival of Mahatma Gandhi in Mumbai from South Africa on that day in 1915.


The army has shot dead two terrorists near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said on Sunday. The terrorists were killed in the Balakote sector of the district late Saturday, they said. The officials said army personnel noticed suspicious movement at a forward village and opened fire. The two terrorists were neutralised, they said. The bodies of the slain terrorists were found when the army launched a search operation in the area this morning, the officials said.


The swearing-in ceremony of the new members of the Himachal Pradesh Cabinet will take place on Sunday morning. The ceremony will be held at the Raj Bhawan in Shimla this morning, said sources. Earlier on Saturday, Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that a list of 10 people has been submitted to the party's high command and the Himachal Pradesh Government will be implementing the Old Pension Scheme in the state soon after the first cabinet meeting.

First Published: Sun, January 08 2023. 09:15 IST