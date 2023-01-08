LIVE: 17th edition of Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention to begin in Indore

The 17th edition of the 'Pravasi Bharatiya Divas' convention will be held in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city from Sunday under the theme 'Diaspora: Reliable partners for India's progress in Amrit Kaal', an official said. More than 3,500 diaspora members from 70 countries will take part in the three-day convention, which is being organised in physical mode for the first time since 2019, he said. The is celebrated on January 9 to mark the arrival of Mahatma Gandhi in Mumbai from South Africa on that day in 1915.

The army has shot dead two terrorists near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said on Sunday. The terrorists were killed in the Balakote sector of the district late Saturday, they said. The officials said army personnel noticed suspicious movement at a forward village and opened fire. The two terrorists were neutralised, they said. The bodies of the slain terrorists were found when the army launched a search operation in the area this morning, the officials said.

The swearing-in ceremony of the new members of the Cabinet will take place on Sunday morning. The ceremony will be held at the Raj Bhawan in Shimla this morning, said sources. Earlier on Saturday, CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that a list of 10 people has been submitted to the party's high command and the Government will be implementing the Old Pension Scheme in the state soon after the first cabinet meeting.