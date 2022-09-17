JUST IN

LIVE: China puts on hold UN proposal to blacklist LeT terrorist Sajid Mir

Live news updates: Mir is one of India's most wanted terrorists and has a bounty of $5 mn placed on his head by the US for his role in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 
United Nations
Mir is one of India's most wanted terrorists and has a bounty of USD 5 million placed on his head by the US. | (Shutterstock)
Live news updates: China has put a hold on a proposal moved at the United Nations by the US and co-supported by India to designate Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist Sajid Mir, one of India's most wanted terrorists and the main handler of the deadly 2008 Mumbai attacks, as a global terrorist. Mir is one of India's most wanted terrorists and has a bounty of $5 million placed on his head by the US for his role in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the National Logistics Policy (NLP) on Saturday at the Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. According to the Prime Minister's Office, the need for a national policy was felt since the logistics cost in India is high compared to other developed economies.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for global solidarity, collective action, commitment and mutual trust on the occasion of the International Day of Peace, which falls on September 21. "As we meet today (to mark the International Day of Peace), peace is under assault -- across regions, countries and communities," he told an annual peace bell ceremony on Friday.
"The poison of war is infecting our world, jeopardising the lives of millions, turning people against each other, pitting nation against nation, eroding security and well-being, reversing development."

First Published: Sat, September 17 2022. 07:36 IST