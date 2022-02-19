JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News

Rajasthan CM grants Rs 10 lakh for former archer Limba Ram's treatment
Business Standard

LIVE: Covid vaccine best bet; Can't lower guard, says NITI Aayog's VK Paul

Live updates: VK Paul, Member-Health, NITI Aayog on Friday advised all the citizens not to lower the guard against the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic

Topics
Coronavirus | Coronavirus Vaccine | Omicron

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Unsplash/Mufid Majnun
Experts believe that going forward, vaccination is the best defence against Covid-19. | Photo: Unsplash/Mufid Majnun

Live updates: As India lifts coronavirus (Covid-19) curbs amid declining cases with almost a sense of deja-vu, experts agree that lessons in the last two years must push the government towards a no-regrets policy. While there is consensus on the Omicron’s mild nature and lesser hospitalisations, public health experts said going, forward vaccination is our best defence and booster doses for the vulnerable need to be speeded up.“We have not reached the destination yet and even though we are moving in the right direction, we cannot afford to take off the seatbelts yet,” said K Srinath Reddy, president, Public Health Foundation of India.

VK Paul, Member-Health, NITI Aayog on Friday advised all the citizens not to lower the guard against the Covid-19 pandemic as the current surge has settled and added that the government has invited other vaccine manufacturers to collaborate with scientists and develop vaccines in the country. "We can see that the surge has settled, but we must also know that there are cases at a significant number. Hopefully, it will be sustained but we cannot lower our guards. There should be a complete watch that we are ready for any eventuality," Dr VK Paul, Member-Health, NITI Aayog told ANI.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Sat, February 19 2022. 07:39 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU