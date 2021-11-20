JUST IN
LIVE: Delhi air quality 'very poor', Cong to celebrate 'Kisan Vijay Diwas'

Delhi's overall Air Quality Index increased from 332 on Friday to 355 today

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

Delhi AQI
Delhi's air quality continues to remain in the 'very poor' category for the seventh consecutive day on Saturday. | Photo: ANI
Delhi's air quality continues to remain in the 'very poor' category for the seventh consecutive day on Saturday, as per the System of Air Quality & Weather Forecasting & Research (SAFAR). The overall Air Quality Index increased from 332 on Friday to 355 today.

After the announcement of repealing all three Union farm laws by the Modi government, the Congress has decided to celebrate 'Kisan Vijay Diwas' on Saturday as well as organize a 'victory rally' across the country, thereby shifting the party's political strategy on the issue of farmers' protest. After the rollback of petrol and diesel prices across the country, the repeal of farm laws is the second major decision that the Central government has taken after a mass protest by general public.

US regulators on Friday moved to open up Coronavirus (Covid-19) booster shots to all adults, expanding the government's campaign to shore up protection and get ahead of rising coronavirus cases that may worsen with the holidays. Pfizer and Moderna announced the Food and Drug Administration's decision after at least 10 states already had started offering boosters to all adults.

