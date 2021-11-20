- Sebi likely to quiz investment bankers on Paytm's listing fiasco
- Land acquisition Bill & farm laws: Divergent ends of Centre's two reforms
- Centre looks to take state route after repeal of three farm laws
- CPI weights do not reflect Covid-19 pandemic realities, shows analysis
- RBI group's suggestions will boost digital lending, say experts
- Online sales of FMCG companies rise, but some see moderation
- A question of preference: Meet Saurabh Kirpal, senior advocate, SC
- IRCTC looks to increase its earnings as more trains back on track
- Term insurance plan premiums may go up by 20% in December-January
LIVE: Delhi air quality 'very poor', Cong to celebrate 'Kisan Vijay Diwas'
Delhi's overall Air Quality Index increased from 332 on Friday to 355 today
Delhi's air quality continues to remain in the 'very poor' category for the seventh consecutive day on Saturday. | Photo: ANI
Delhi's air quality continues to remain in the 'very poor' category for the seventh consecutive day on Saturday, as per the System of Air Quality & Weather Forecasting & Research (SAFAR). The overall Air Quality Index increased from 332 on Friday to 355 today.
After the announcement of repealing all three Union farm laws by the Modi government, the Congress has decided to celebrate 'Kisan Vijay Diwas' on Saturday as well as organize a 'victory rally' across the country, thereby shifting the party's political strategy on the issue of farmers' protest. After the rollback of petrol and diesel prices across the country, the repeal of farm laws is the second major decision that the Central government has taken after a mass protest by general public.
US regulators on Friday moved to open up Coronavirus (Covid-19) booster shots to all adults, expanding the government's campaign to shore up protection and get ahead of rising coronavirus cases that may worsen with the holidays. Pfizer and Moderna announced the Food and Drug Administration's decision after at least 10 states already had started offering boosters to all adults.
