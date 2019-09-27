LIVE: Modi 'all set' for his UNGA speech, may accuse Pak of terrorism
Narendra Modi to outline India's views about the world, hint at Pakistan's support for terrorism.
PM Narendra Modi addresses the Climate Action Summit in the United Nations General Assembly, on Monday photo:AP/PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Friday speak at the UN General Assembly in New York, outlining India’s views about the world and perhaps accusing Pakistan of sponsoring terrorism.
Modi will be addressing world leaders months after he won a massive mandate in the national elections. And his speech would follow his highly-publicised visit to the United States during which President Donald Trump and he announced their countries would sign a trade deal. Modi was also the chief guest at a business forum and was feted by the Indian American community in Houston.
Prime Minister Modi will speak at around 7.30 pm, and his Pakistan counterpart Imran Khan after him. Khan is expected to attack India over its decision to end the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, but he has said that he is not “optimistic” about his speech’s impact.
As many as 112 heads of state, nearly 48 heads of government and more than 30 foreign ministers are in New York to attend the General Debate of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA), said media reports earlier.
