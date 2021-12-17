Live news: Bank unions' strike holds up cheques, enters second day
Live news: Work at banks across India is likely to suffer on Friday as lakhs of public sector bank (PSB) employees continue their two-day strike protesting privatisation of state-owned lenders.
Services such as deposits and withdrawals at branches, cheque clearance and loan approvals were affected Thursday. ATMs at many places were working. About 2.04 million cheques worth Rs 18,600 crore could not be transacted, said a union leader.
A joint parliamentary committee (JPC) on data protection suggested widening the scope of the law to cover non-personal data, mandatory mirroring of sensitive data locally, regulation of content on social media platforms and treating platforms that are not intermediaries as publishers.
India's omicron count increased to 87 on Thursday as Karnataka, Telangana, Gujarat and Delhi reported a combined 14 new cases of the coronavirus virant. As many as 11 states and union territories have detected Omicron yet: Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Delhi being the top three.
