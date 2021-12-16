Banking services impacted as 900,000 employees go on two-day strike

-
ALSO READ
Why's govt keen on keeping 26% stake in PSBs it wants to privatise
Privatisation buzz lifts Indian Overseas Bank, Central Bank stocks by 20%
TMS Ep52: Bank privatisation, Covid-19 data, markets and Norovirus
Privatisation is far more difficult than consolidation
Is India getting its act together on privatisation?
-
Banking services, especially at branches across the country, have been hit hard following the commencement of a two-day strike by about 900,000 employees to protest against privatisation of public sector banks.
Employees took out protest marches and held demonstrations before branches in Mumbai, the financial capital of the country. At some places while branches were shut, customer service centres next door were functional. Their operations are outsourced.
Sanjeev K Bandlish, National Convenor, UFBU told Business Standard that the strike has been a total success across the country. The forum will take stock of the situation after Friday. The future course of action will be decided after observing the government’s response. The bill to amend acts to enable privatisation is slated to be tabled in the current winter session of Parliament.
The strike has been called by the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), an umbrella body of nine unions, including the All India Bank Officers' Confederation (AIBOC), All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) and National Organisation of Bank Workers (NOBW). Employees and officers from various public sector banks (PSBs), old generation private sector banks and regional rural banks will participate in the strike.
The unions have been protesting ever since the Centre in its Budget 2021-22 announced its intent to privatise two public sector lenders.
Stating that the strike is not in the interest of customers and investors, SBI, Canara Bank and UCO Bank, among others, urged their employees to reconsider their decision to go on strike.
Banks have already warned customers about the nationwide strike's possible impact on banking operations such as cheque clearance and fund transfer. They have emphasised use of digital banking channels for transactions to avoid difficulties.
Unions have argued that privatisation will affect the implementation of all the government schemes meant for the welfare of socially and economically weaker sections of society. Bank employees from sweepers to senior executives in scale 5 will observe the two-day nationwide strike and hold demonstrations.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU