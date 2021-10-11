- China creates 5 new 'areas of concern' in Ladakh
- Exercise Malabar: US-India tighten defence cooperation as warships gather
- Power cuts in Punjab to remain till Oct 13, plants operate at 50% capacity
- 'Incidents' at Lakhimpur: Nobody won after the violence in the tiny hamlet
- Lakhimpur violence: 'Yogi promised Ram Rajya, party workers running amok'
- Boost biofuel production to curb imports of crude oil, fuel gases: Gadkari
- Lakhimpur case: Centre must take action, says brother of lynched BJP worker
- PM silent on inflation, fuel prices, 'murder of farmers': Rahul Gandhi
- Penalise power plants for not keeping coal stock for 30 days: Navjot Sidhu
- TN has right ecosystem for sectors, govt committed to inclusive growth: CM
Live news: Modi to launch Space Association; RIL makes green energy push
Latest news LIVE updates: Power ministry says India has enough coal stocks to produce electricity; India and China hold 13th round of talks on border dispute. Stay tuned for the latest news of the day
Reliance Industries | Modi govt | India China relations
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks while launching 35 crop varieties with special traits developed by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) on September 28, Tuesday, 2021. Photo (screengrab): ANI
Live news updates: India has enough coal reserves to produce electricity, said the central government on Sunday, a day after Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote to the Prime Minister about his concern that there could be outages in the national capital. “Any fear of disruption in power supply is entirely misplaced,” the power ministry said.
The 13th round of talks began on Sunday on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh between senior military commanders from India and China. The talks follow a face-off between Indian and Chinese soldiers along the border last week in Tawang in northeast India’s Arunachal Pradesh and another incursion by Chinese soldiers on August 30 in Uttarakhand in northern India.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the Indian Space Association, a grouping of space and satellite companies at 11am today. ISpA comprises Indian and global space and satellite technology companies. Its founding members include Bharti Airtel, Larsen & Toubro, Nelco (Tata Group), OneWeb, Mapmyindia, Walchandnagar Industries and Ananth Technology Limited.
Stay tuned for the latest news of the day.
