- Top headlines: Air India returns to Tatas; PMC Bank resolution moves ahead
- Looking forward to soaring high with Tata Group, says Air India
- Maharashtra government allows wine shelves in stores, supermarkets
- Number of followers accurate: Twitter on Rahul Gandhi letter
- PM Narendra Modi outlines stronger ties at India-Central Asia meet
- Republic Day sales draw shoppers out; malls and markets busy
- Union Budget 2022-23: Halwa gives way to sweets amid Omicron fears
- Rail recruitment protest: Call for Bihar-bandh on January 28
- Missing Arunachal teen handed over to Indian Army by PLA, says Rijiju
- PM Narendra Modi to address NCC event in Delhi on Friday
LIVE news: Bihar bandh over RRB-NTPC results row; SC to hear Spicejet case
Ahead of the Budget Session, the Congress strategy group is to meet today to strategise its stand during the session. Student organisations have called for Bihar Bandh over RRB-NTPC results ro
Topics
RRB exam | Coronavirus | SpiceJet
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Railway Protection Force personnel try to douse the fire in a train set by the aspirants, during their protest over alleged erroneous results of RRB-NTPC exams, at Gaya Junction railway station, January 26, 2022. (PTI Photo)
upreme Court will hear the SpiceJet dues matter, which pertains to a plea by Swiss financial services company Credit Suisse AG to wind up the airlines after a decade-long standoff between the two entities over unpaid dues of almost Rs 180 crore.
Chief Justice N V Ramana agreed to hear the matter on January 28 after Spicejet said "it will fold up if case is not heard".
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will today review the Covid situation and the public health preparedness to tackle the omicron spread in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana, Lakshadweep, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.
Ahead of the Budget Session, the Congress strategy group is to meet today to discuss and strategise the party's stand during the session. The Congress meeting will be chaired by Sonia Gandhi and attended by floor leaders of both the Houses, chief whips and important functionaries of the party.
Terming the committee formed by the Union Railway Ministry to look into the concerns raised by the aspirants of alleged irregularities in Railway Recruitment Board's NTPC stage 1 exam results as a "hoax", student union AISA and other youth organizations have called for "Bihar bandh" today.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the National Cadet Corps PM Rally at the Cariappa ground in Delhi.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More