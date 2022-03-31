- New norms notified to ensure vehicle users' safety: Nitin Gadkari
- Vikas Kumar appointed MD of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation
- IPL founder Lalit Modi cleared of 'misrepresentation' by UK court
- Import of refurbished Apple devices denied due to e-waste worries: Minister
- Domestic power tariff hiked in Andhra Pradesh
- Govt to create 4 mn jobs in four years, says Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan
- PAN to become inoperative after March 2023 if not linked to Aadhaar
- Hotel industry expects traction in occupancy, room rates in 2022: Study
- Supreme Court orders status quo on 'mop-up' round of NEET-PG counselling
- Polls in Jammu and Kashmir after delimitation exercise: Amit Shah
Live news: Russia foreign minister visits India as Ukraine war continues
Live news: India has abstained from UN resolutions censuring Russia and continues to buy Russian oil and other goods
A satellite image shows an overview multispectral image of burning oil storage tanks and industrial area in Chernihiv, Ukraine (Photo: Reuters)
President Joe Biden said he’ll wait and see whether Russia delivers on a pledge made after peace talks in Istanbul. De-escalation does not mean a cease-fire or complete withdrawal of troops from around Kyiv, said a person close to the Kremlin. Moscow’s likely war goals now are to take two eastern provinces, together with a land corridor from the Russian border to the Crimean peninsula, which Russia annexed in 2014, the person said.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will visit India, which has so far refused to condemn Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, for a two-day visit beginning Thursday, New Delhi said.
India has abstained from UN resolutions censuring Russia and continues to buy Russian oil and other goods, despite pressure from Washington, with US President Joe Biden last week describing India as "somewhat shaky" on Russia.
