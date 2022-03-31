JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Live news: Russia foreign minister visits India as Ukraine war continues

Live news: India has abstained from UN resolutions censuring Russia and continues to buy Russian oil and other goods

Topics
Russia Ukraine Conflict | Sergey Lavrov | Joe Biden

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Tiny URL Add to My Page Print

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

Chernihiv
A satellite image shows an overview multispectral image of burning oil storage tanks and industrial area in Chernihiv, Ukraine (Photo: Reuters)
Live news updates: The Kremlin said there are no breakthroughs in talks with Ukraine as skeptical NATO allies evaluate whether Russia’s promise to scale back military operations in Ukraine marks a turning point in the conflict or simply a tactical shift. Attacks continued to be reported near Kyiv.
 
President Joe Biden said he’ll wait and see whether Russia delivers on a pledge made after peace talks in Istanbul. De-escalation does not mean a cease-fire or complete withdrawal of troops from around Kyiv, said a person close to the Kremlin. Moscow’s likely war goals now are to take two eastern provinces, together with a land corridor from the Russian border to the Crimean peninsula, which Russia annexed in 2014, the person said.
 
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will visit India, which has so far refused to condemn Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, for a two-day visit beginning Thursday, New Delhi said.
 
India has abstained from UN resolutions censuring Russia and continues to buy Russian oil and other goods, despite pressure from Washington, with US President Joe Biden last week describing India as "somewhat shaky" on Russia.

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh