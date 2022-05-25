Latest news LIVE: 200 bodies found in basement in Mariupol's ruins

Live news updates: Workers digging through the rubble of an apartment building in Mariupol found 200 bodies in the basement, Ukrainian authorities said Tuesday, as more horrors come to light in the ruined city that has seen some of the worst suffering of the 3-month-old war. The bodies were decomposing and the stench hung over the neighbourhood, said Petro Andryushchenko, an adviser to the mayor. He did not say when they were discovered, but the sheer number of victims makes it one of the deadliest known attacks of the war. Heavy fighting, meanwhile, continued in the Donbas, the eastern industrial region that Moscow's forces are intent on seizing. Russian troops intensified their efforts to encircle and capture Sievierodonetsk and neighbouring cities.

The Central Bureau of Investigation has summoned to join the probe in connection with a fresh case lodged against him and others for allegedly helping Chinese nationals getting visas by flouting rules. "Karti has been summoned to appear on Wednesday by 11 a.m. at our New Delhi based headquarters," said a CBI source. Karti's Charted Accountant S. Bhaskararaman is currently on custodial remand of the CBI and there are possibilities that Karti might be confronted with him. The CBI has recovered 65,000 emails in the matter, which will be used as evidences.

The situation in Assam, where the pre-monsoon floods have affected large parts of the state for the past 12 days, continue to improve for the third day on Tuesday but still 5.80 lakh people in 18 districts affected and with two more deaths during the past 24 hours, the overall death toll has risen to 27. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted more rains in the next few days in the northeastern states including Assam.