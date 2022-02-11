JUST IN
Live: India logs 58,077 new Covid cases, eases rules for foreign travellers

Live news updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is to speak at election rallies in Uttarakhand's Almora and UP's Kasganj.

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

coronavirus
Live news updates: India reported 58,077 new cases of Covid-19 and deaths from the disease in the last 24 hours, said the health ministry on Friday. 
India yesterday revised guidelines for international arrivals, removing the category of 'at-risk' countries and recommending self-monitoring of 14 days for symptoms against the current seven days of home quarantine.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak on Friday at election rallies in Uttarakhand's Almora and Uttar Pradesh's Kasganj, a day after polling for assembly elections in five states began with the first phase of voting in Uttar Pradesh.

The foreign ministers of the Quad nations will meet in Melbourne on Friday in the backdrop of increasing tension between Russia and NATO countries over Ukraine, the Afghanistan crisis and China's actions in the Indo-Pacific region. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will represent India.


