Live: 7 die in Bengal train crash, Modi warns against new Covid variants

Live news updates: Many passengers are feared trapped inside the derailed coaches of Guwahati-Bikaner Express train.

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

A health worker testing for Covid-19 collects the swab sample of a man outside the Sri Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan on January 9, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Live news updates: At least seven people died and 45 were injured Thursday when seven coaches of the Guwahati-Bikaner Express train derailed near Maynaguri town of Jalpaiguri district in West Bengal. Many passengers are feared trapped inside the derailed coaches and gas cutters are being used to cut open the mangled coaches, according to PTI.

India’s preparations for the coronavirus pandemic have to take into account variants of coronavirus that might emerge, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday. We are in the third year of our fight against the biggest pandemic in a hundred years … Hard work is our only path and victory is our only option,” he said in a meeting with Chief Ministers.

The Adani group and South Korean steel major POSCO have entered into a deal to explore business cooperation opportunities, including setting up a green, environment-friendly integrated steel plant at Mundra, Gujarat. The investment is estimated to be up to $5 billion (about Rs 37,000 crore), the Indian group said Thursday.

