Live: Lata Mangeshkar gets state funeral, RBI MPC meeting deferred by a day

Live news updates: Charanjit Singh Channi will be Congress's chief ministerial candidate in Punjab; Adani Group forms a new subsidiary to set up data centres

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Charanjit Singh Channi, Navjot singh sidhu
Charanjit Singh Channi will be Congress's chief ministerial candidate in Punjab. Photo: PTI
Live news updates: Lata Mangeshkar, one of India's best known cultural icons and a singer who defined music for generations, died on Sunday and was given a state funeral as politicians and personalities united in mourning.

"I am anguished beyond words," Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on Twitter. "She leaves a void in our nation that cannot be filled."

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Sunday Monetary Policy Committee meeting rescheduled by a day after Maharashtra declared a public holiday on February 7 to mourn Mangeshkar’s death. The February 7-9 meeting will now begin on February 8 and its decision on rates will be announced on February 10.

Charanjit Singh Channi will be Congress's chief ministerial candidate in Punjab, Rahul Gandhi said Sunday in an effort to secure peace between the party’s two top state leaders ahead of elections in the state on February 20.

