- Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar carried her dominance into the app age
- The diva supreme: Remembering 'the voice of India' Lata Mangeshkar
- Music will not sound the same again: India Inc pays tributes to Lata
- Centre push for 2nd airport for Kolkata, state not giving land: Scindia
- PM Modi arrives in Mumbai to attend funeral of Lata Mangeshkar
- MCA21 portal's third version to be rolled out in March
- Sri Lankan FM to meet S.Jaishankar on 3-day visit to India
- Green bonds to be rupee-denominated with long tenure: DEA secy
- MeitY to hire CEO, CTO, CFO for India Semiconductor Mission: Official
- Lata didi was blessing to humanity, received immense affection from her: PM
Live: Lata Mangeshkar gets state funeral, RBI MPC meeting deferred by a day
Live news updates: Charanjit Singh Channi will be Congress's chief ministerial candidate in Punjab; Adani Group forms a new subsidiary to set up data centres
Topics
Today News | RBI monetary policy | Assembly elections
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Charanjit Singh Channi will be Congress's chief ministerial candidate in Punjab. Photo: PTI
Live news updates: Lata Mangeshkar, one of India's best known cultural icons and a singer who defined music for generations, died on Sunday and was given a state funeral as politicians and personalities united in mourning.
"I am anguished beyond words," Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on Twitter. "She leaves a void in our nation that cannot be filled."
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Sunday Monetary Policy Committee meeting rescheduled by a day after Maharashtra declared a public holiday on February 7 to mourn Mangeshkar’s death. The February 7-9 meeting will now begin on February 8 and its decision on rates will be announced on February 10.
Charanjit Singh Channi will be Congress's chief ministerial candidate in Punjab, Rahul Gandhi said Sunday in an effort to secure peace between the party’s two top state leaders ahead of elections in the state on February 20.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More