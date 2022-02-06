RBI postpones MPC meet to Feb 8 as Maharashtra declares holiday on Monday

-
ALSO READ
The diva supreme: Remembering 'the voice of India' Lata Mangeshkar
Melody queen Lata Mangeshkar passes away, her music lives on in generations
'Void in our nation': Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar dies at age 92
Monetary policy highlights: Growth not at pre-pandemic level yet, says RBI
RBI Monetary policy highlights: Lending rates unchanged amid Omicron scare
-
The three-day meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the RBI has been postponed by a day after the Maharashtra government declared Monday as a public holiday in a mark of respect for Lata Mangeshkar, who passed away on Sunday.
The meeting of the interest rate setting body, which was scheduled to start on Monday, will now begin on February 8 and the outcome will be announced on February 10.
There will be no transactions and settlements in Government securities (primary and secondary), foreign exchange, money markets and Rupee Interest Rate Derivatives on February 7, 2022. Settlement of all outstanding transactions will accordingly get postponed to the next working day i.e., February 8, 2022.
Transactions under Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF) Fixed rate Reverse Repo and MSF operations, for which the second leg settlement date was February 7, 2022 will now mature on the next working day i.e., February 8, 2022. Further, the daily LAF Fixed rate Reverse Repo and MSF windows will be available as usual on February 7, 2022.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU